Blood bank officials say local supply is down to three days of use

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has announced Tuesday that the local supply of blood is enough for just three days of use.

The center says that the local blood supply is not keeping up with the needs of patients, as COVID-19 has overwhelmed the donor recruitment system in the area and across the country.

Additionally, the center said the type O blood supply, which area trauma centers rely on, is still in the critical zone.

“All donors in the month of December will pocket a $10 Amazon Gift Card,” blood bank officials said in a statement. “All blood donations continue to be tested for antibodies. Donors will be able to view results one week after donation on our donor portal.”

The center has planned blood drives for later this week. Donors can schedule a blood donation by calling 210-731-5590 or visiting SouthTexasBlood.org. A list is available below:

NISD Paul Taylor Field House— From 1 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2, located at 7001 Culebra Field house, San Antonio, TX 78238

Cowboy’s Alamo City Harley— From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Dec. 5, located at 11005 North IH-35 Blood Mobile San Antonio, TX 78233

St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church— From 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Dec. 6, located at 1602 Thousand Oaks, Christopher Hall San Antonio, TX 78232

Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio Landmark— From 1 to 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 7, located at 5615 Landmark Parkway, Lantana Ballrooms A & B San Antonio, TX 78249

Donors can visit southtexasblood.org/testing for more information.

