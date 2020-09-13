South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to hold emergency blood drive Monday

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is holding an emergency blood drive in an effort to rebuild its local supply.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14 at Santikos Entertainment Cibolo.

The center needs 500 donations per day Sunday and Monday to rebuild its supply and meet the demands of local patients, a spokesperson for the center said.

All blood donations, but especially those of having an O blood type, are encouraged to schedule their appointments as soon as possible. The center’s goal is to have at least a three-day supply of all blood types, the STBTC said.

All blood donations will be tested for antibodies through Oct. 30, officials said. Donors can view their results one week after their donation on the center’s donor portal. For more information, click here.

All donors can schedule an appointment by calling 210-731-5590, visiting SouthTexasBlood.org or scheduling to donate at one of the emergency blood drives hosted by community partner Santikos Entertainment.

Related: STBTC in need of more plasma donations to help patients fight COVID-19, other conditions