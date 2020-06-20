85ºF

Local News

STBTC in need of more plasma donations to help patients fight COVID-19, other conditions

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says plasma donations are needed now more than ever, whether donors have had the coronavirus or not.

The STBTC said plasma donations are essential for life-saving medicines for a number of conditions.

While plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 can be used to make antibodies for other patients, plasma from healthy donors is desperately needed to treat people with serious or rare diseases, which often have few other treatment options.

