San Marcos police ask for help identifying Sunoco robber who carried a lug wrench

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Police in San Marcos are looking for a person who robbed a Sunoco gas station on Highway 80, officers said Wednesday.

The aggravated robbery took place Sunday at 1200 Highway 80.

Just before 12:30 a.m., the person entered the Sunoco store holding what appeared to be a stainless-steel lug wrench, according to San Marcos investigators.

The offender jumped over the cashier counter and ordered the clerk to open the register -- and then stole some cash from the drawer and jumped back over the counter, police said.

A photo of the accused robber, who was caught on surveillance camera. (Provided by San Marcos authorities)

At this point, a second clerk walked from the back of the store toward the counter. The robber noticed the clerk and approached him, “wielding the lug wrench in a threatening manner,” police said.

No one was hurt. The offender left the store without striking anyone, according to authorities.

Police are asking for help from the public in identifying this person. Video surveillance shows the offender is likely male, in his early 20s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray beanie hat, a blue-colored COVID-style medical face mask, gray pants and black shoes with white laces and white soles, officials said.

The person arrived and departed the Sunoco parking lot on foot, and took off southbound along River Road in the direction of Bugg Lane, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about the incident should contact Detective Davidson at 512-753-2315 or tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.