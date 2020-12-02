Texas to receive 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, governor says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will receive more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in December.

The vaccines are expected to arrive on the week of Dec. 14, Abbott said in a news release, and that additional shipments may be made later this month.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The first doses that do arrive in Texas won’t be available to the general public, however.

According to the state’s vaccine distribution plans, priority will be on administering the vaccines for health care workers and frontline workers who have greater exposure to COVID-19.

Federal health officials previously announced an agreement with national drug store chains, but experts say it won’t be available to most people until the spring of 2021.

While the vaccine is promising news, experts recommend maintaining social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask until most people get vaccinated.