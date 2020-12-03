Man punches clerk, steals from convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say punched a clerk and stole from a convenience store on the city’s Northeast Side late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at a convenience store in the 9100 block of Perrin Beitel Road, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, the man took several items from inside the store and punched the clerk before fleeing.

Police said the man left on foot, and has not been found.

The injured clerk was checked out at the scene by EMS crews.

A description of the suspect was not given.