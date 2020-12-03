No sleigh and reindeer? Better ship Christmas gifts early this year

SAN ANTONIO – Unless you have a sleigh and reindeer at your disposal, you‘d be wise to ship Christmas presents early this year as the U.S. Postal Service and delivery companies anticipate a record surge of packages.

Employees were as busy as elves Thursday at The UPS Store on Wurzbach Road in San Antonio. But the real blizzard of boxes and bubble wrap is right around the corner.

“Next week is going to get very hectic,” Jacob Quinones, a sales assistant, said. “We’re going to be having a lot of drop-offs, a lot of shipping.”

The week of December 14-21 is expected to be the busiest as people send their gifts and goodies to friends and family. Mailing next week will help beat that rush.

If there is one date to remember, it’s December 15. That’s the cutoff date for ground shipping for USPS, UPS, and FedEx. You will still be able to mail and ship after that, but it will cost you.

“Mostly now because of Covid, there’s no guarantees on any shipping, unfortunately,” Quinones said. “So, the sooner the better to ship is the best thing to do right now.”

If you’re planning to mail holiday cards, you should try and get them into the mailbox by December 18. That’s the deadline for first-class mail.

Shipping companies are already slammed as they deliver record holiday purchases made online. Many retailers are urging customers to shop and ship early and take advantage of curbside pickup if available.

To get packages to their destination before Christmas, here are deadlines for continental U.S. shipping:

USPS

USPS retail ground - Tuesday, December 15

USPS first class mail - Friday, December 18

USPS priority mail - Saturday, December 19

USPS priority mail express - Wednesday, December 23

UPS

UPS ground - Tuesday, December 15

UPS 3-day select - Monday, December 21

UPS 2nd day air - Tuesday, December 22

UPS next day air - Wednesday, December 23

FedEx

FedEx SmartPost Wednesday, December 9 (some exceptions)

FedEx ground - Tuesday, December 15

FedEx home delivery - Tuesday, December 15

FedEx express saver - Monday, December 21

FedEx 2-day - Tuesday, December 22

FedEx Overnight - Wednesday December 23

For military or international shipping visit USPS.gov, UPS.com, FedEx.com.

