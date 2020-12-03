San Antonio Airport System lands coveted air service conference in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – During a year where San Antonio and other cities saw plenty of canceled and postponed conferences, the San Antonio Airport System is celebrating landing one of the largest air-service conferences in the region.

The 2022 Routes Americas Conference will be one of the first major air service development conferences scheduled to be in-person, post-pandemic, airport officials said.

It’s expected to bring in more than 1,000 delegates.

“Air service development is a key priority for the city and SAAS. Routes Americas is an unparalleled opportunity to showcase our great city directly to the decision makers as well as bring a much-needed boost to our hospitality community utilizing our world class convention center, hotel rooms, venues and restaurants. I know attendees will be thrilled to return to in-person meetings in February 2022,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System.

Watch the official announcement in the video player above.