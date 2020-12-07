San Antonio company to make flags for 2021 presidential inauguration

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio company will be playing a big part in the 2021 presidential inauguration.

Dixie Flag & Banner Company will be making the five flags that will be on display at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on Jan. 20, when Joe Biden will be sworn in as president, the company said in a news release.

This will mark the fifth time the San Antonio flag makers have sewn flags for the U.S. Capitol behind the presidential inaugural dais.

Dixie Flag & Banner Company will be making the five flags that will be on display at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on Jan. 20, when Joe Biden will be sworn in as president, the company said in a news release. The picture shown above is from the 2017 presidential inauguration. (KSAT)

The company will make one flag with 50 stars that will be featured at the center of the Capitol, two 13 star flags and two Betsy Ross flags. Each flag will measure 12.5 feet by 25 feet.

The flags will be shipped to Washington D.C. by the end of this week.

The company has been making American flags since 1958 and their flags have been graced at the One World Trade Center Memorial, football stadiums and the George Washington Bridge.