NEISD bus driver praised on social media after showing up to T-ball game of student with Down syndrome

SAN ANTONIO – In a world of pandemic and uncertainty, a bright light sometimes shines in the form of a good deed, good person or just a good story. This is all three.

Morris Lim, who goes by Mr. Morris to the kids who know him, is a bus driver for North East Independent School District in San Antonio.

He’s a retired physical plant director who was spending his retirement on the golf course before his niece suggested he become a bus driver since he had a penchant for dealing with children.

Mr. Morris said it piqued his curiosity and submitted an application to drive buses for the district after praying about it.

“Once onboard, he witnessed those smiling faces every morning and knew he had found a new home - golf would have to wait,” said Transportation North Supervisor Stephen Hingleton.

Mr. Morris traded in his days hitting the links for days spent chauffering students in bus #305 and one parent of a student at Bulverde Creek Elementary School wanted to make sure Mr. Morris knows just how appreciated he is.

Kristan Welch-LeGrand, the mother of one of the school’s students said Mr. Morris calls her son George, who has Down syndrome, every morning when he leaves the bus depot as a morning wake-up call for George.

Welch-LeGrand said Mr. Morris calls George on Facetime if he’s sick at home or in the hospital or on summer break and that this past fall Mr. Morris even went to support George at one of his T-ball games.

“He has been with us for almost 5 years and he states that the time he has spent with ‘his kids’ has rejuvenated him and that he will stay with NEISD as long as we will have him,” said Hingleton.

Officials with NEISD posted a thank you to Mr. Morris on the district’s Facebook page Tuesday thanking him and all the bus drivers “who continually go above and beyond for their students.”

North East ISD bus driver Morris Lim shows how much #NEISDcares during his bus route every day since he was hired back... Posted by North East Independent School District - NEISD on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Related: