AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Texas girl

BELLS, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing six-year-old Texas girl after police said she was abducted by two suspects.

The alert was issued early Saturday for Kobie Holiman and two suspects accused of her abduction, Kindel Holiman, 29, and Jaydn Muller, 27. They were last seen at 11 p.m., Thursday, in the 200 block of Frio Street in Bells, Texas.

Kobie is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unclear what she was wearing when she was last seen, according to officials.

Kindel Holiman is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. Jaydn Muller was described as having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kindel Holiman and Muller were last seen driving a maroon 2020 Ford Explorer with paper temporary license plates.

Authorities believe Kobie is in “grave or immediate danger.” Anyone with more information on her or the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Bells Police Department at 903-813-4411.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

