AMBER Alert issued for 9-year-old South Texas boy

BEEVILLE, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued Monday for a 9-year-old boy from Beeville who authorities said is in “grave or immediate danger.”

The Beeville Police Department is searching for Jeremiah Thomas. He is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he is with Shannon Delilah Thomas, 32. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to be in a stolen green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plate number GCW5960.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.