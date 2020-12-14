North Side restaurant cited after employee seen making tacos with bare hands

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant on San Antonio’s north side was ordered to go through a re-inspection last month after a city health inspector witnessed an employee making tacos with their bare hands.

Las Sabrosas de Guanajuato, located in the 6800 block of San Pedro Avenue, received a score of 75 after racking up violations that also included an employee handling clean dishes after handling dirty dishes.

The restaurant’s mechanical dishwasher also had a “vast amount” of debris built up on it, city health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Lucy Cafe, 2517 West Ave., 100

Kung Fu Tea, 2314 SE Military Dr., 99

Dallah Mediterranean Cuisine, 5450 babcock Rd., 97

Taipei Chinese Restaurant, 18802 Stone Oak Pkwy., 97

Blue Moon Mexican Restaurant, 3228 S. Flores St., 95

El Itacate Tacos To Go, 2501 Nogalitos St., 95

Filipino Express, 4963 NW Loop 410, 95

Cositas Ricas, 2527 Vance Jackson, 93

The Pit Stop, 4506 Lakewood Dr., 92

99 Sichuan Garden, 2347 NW Military Hwy., 90

Esme’s Cocina Mexicana, 1602 Callaghan Rd., 90

Pho 4U, 10730 Potranco Rd., 90

Culebra Meat Market, 5500 Babcock Rd., 88

Royal Inn Oriental Cuisine, 5440 Babcock Rd., 87

Subway, 8002 Callaghan Rd., 87

El Rodeo Mexican Grill Tex-Mex, 9775 Culebra Rd., 86

Guerrero’s Mexican Restaurant, 1859 Rigsby Ave., 84

Taqueria Guadalajara, 2603 Goliad Rd., 84

Taqueria Jimador, 1106 Vance Jackson, 83

Hacienda Vallarta, 9819 Marbach Rd., 80

Las Sabrosas De Guanajuato, 6825 San Pedro Ave., 75

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

