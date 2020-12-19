Utah family’s ‘Hamilton’ Christmas light display goes viral, lands donation from Lin-Manuel Miranda

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – Christmas lights are a tradition unlike any other, especially for one family in Utah.

And this year, the family’s high-tech Christmas light display, in Saratoga Springs, Utah, went viral on social media after their theme this year was from the Broadway hit musical, “Hamilton.”

Lin Manuel Miranda, one of the main stars of “Hamilton,” saw a video of the light show on social media and made a $1,000 donation to the United Way of Utah County.

The United Way of Utah County is family’s chosen cause to support this year.

As of Saturday, the home had raised over $2,000 to help benefit their cause, according to the family’s United Way page.

The “Hamilton” social media pages even shared the video of the family’s Christmas display as well, and it landed over 1 million views and counting so far.

“We are through the moon that all our hard work all year long is being enjoyed by so many people!” the family said on Facebook.

The family’s display has synced its lights to other holiday hits as well, drawing crowds all throughout the month of December.

Lines have been known to form around the neighborhood and surrounding areas in anticipation of the shows.

