8 questions we need answers to after season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’

Editor’s note: This article does contain a few spoilers, so read at your own discretion.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, another small creature and his metal-clad adoptive father captured the hearts of fans across the country.

In 16 episodes, the Star Wars Universe was flipped with a narrative that takes place after the fall of the Jedi Order, but just before the rise of the Empire.

Eight weeks long and nearly a year of anticipation leading up to its premiere, fans have a few questions on their minds following the season two finale.

What does this mean for the “Mandalorian”?

Can you think of a better way to bookend a series?

Fans were left reeling when the series introduced the idea of a Jedi playing a central part in the storyline of “The Mandalorian.” When Ahsoka Tano turned down training the child, now known as Grogu, fans had to ask, “Wait, what? If not her, then who?”

The question was answered by a Darth Vader, Rogue One-esque performance, staring the green lightsaber-wielding Luke Skywalker.

However, when Luke held Grogu and left a teary-eyed and helmetless Pedro Pascal with the rest of the heroes who helped take down Moff Gideon’s ship, fans had to ask “Now what?”

So, we’re following Bobba Fett?

What happens to the Mandalorian is also kind of a key answer in Bobba Fett’s story. Now out of debt to the Mandalorian, Fett is clear to take over into his own, or is he?

First of all, yes that means in “Return of the Jedi,” Fett survives being eaten by the Sarlacc creature.

Now that he’s alive, though and no longer just a bounty hunter, has he truly taken over “the throne,” so to speak?

We’ll find out in Dec. 2021.

The fate of a future Mandalore?

In one of the final scenes, the Mandalorian defeats Gideon in battle and gains the Dark Saber, a storied lightsaber central to Mandalore, the planet and its rulers, and also the right to rule the ancient planet. But will he?

Only time will tell how far into the lore the writers and directors want to go, but things certainly do get interesting.

What’s next for Grogu?

It was a teary-eyed goodbye between father and son, but what’s next?

I guess we can assume little Grogu will be trained as a Jedi by Skywalker and the two will go on adventures, but what about his adoptive father?

Ahsoka Tano also turned down being Grogu’s mentor, sensing that the little green Jedi trainee had the same anger that fueled Anakin Skywalker’s fall from a Jedi and later rise to Darth Vader.

Also, kind of weird once you consider that canonically that would also mean that Rey “Skywalker” from the last trilogy is also connected to Grogu’s story to an extent.

Grogu can speak to droids?

Grogu seemed to understand R2D2, which is cool, because so do other characters. But not many people can speak to Grogu.

Call him shy, but the little green hero wasn’t always on his best behavior and often could only be roped in by the Mandalorian himself.

Ahsoka was one of the only characters to have a full-on conversation, in a sense, through the force.

But now that he can talk to droids, that should all be cleared up now, right?

Is that the end of The Moff?

Moff Gideon is headed to Star Wars jail, so that’s it, right? Lock the door and throw away the key, one of the biggest baddies is done for, right?

Ha! Good one. We’ll see you in the future, Gideon. We just don’t know how soon, or late that will be. On to 2021!

More CGI?

Of course, fans had to have seen this coming, but viewers were largely still surprised to see Computer-Generated Imagery that had such a heavy hand in such a pivotal moment for the series.

We’ve seen it on the big screen, but now seeing a younger Luke Skywalker begs the question, will they just give the role away to someone who bears a resemblance to the young Mark Hamill or will we see even more CGI in the series?

Who else or what else is going to come back next time?

We’ve seen a lot of things come back. Literally, the series is about a forgotten space race.

But now that a few familiar faces have come back into this new narrative, where do we go from here? Also, thanks to so much CGI reliance, a lot more is possible than previously imagined.

