This New Braunfels home transforms into a Selena Quintanilla-themed Christmas light show

The Selena-themed Christmas light show, by the Serene Lights of New Braunfels.

NEW BRAUNFELS – Calling all Selena fans! If you’re looking to bask in the glory that is a Selena Quintanilla-themed Christmas light show, then you should check out this New Braunfels home.

The Serene Lights of New Braunfels is paying homage to the queen of Tejano music herself this year in a computerized light show that is synchronized to her music.

The home, located at 855 Serene Hills, shared a video of the light show on Facebook Saturday.

Joey and Yesenia Martinez, the homeowners behind the show, said this is the fourth year they’ve put on a holiday display. However, they first started working on the Selena theme last year to prepare for this year’s show.

“We started working on the Selena song last year, finally finished this year, and added it to our current Christmas light show as of a few days ago,” said Yesenia Martinez. “Our inspiration for the light show was to spread holiday cheer, despite this year not being great to many around.”

When it comes to the technical side of things, Yesenia said her husband, Joey, is the true “mastermind” behind the Selena show.

“I kept bugging him to do a Selena song. He finally responded, ‘Fine, let’s do it!’” she said.

The light show has attracted a steady flow of visitors so far. For those who want to see the show, you can visit during certain times during the week, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

On Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, the show will run through midnight, according to Yesenia. If you do check out the show, be sure to also tune your radio to 99.1 FM to get the full effect!

To learn more about the Serene Lights of New Braunfels, click here.

RELATED: Where to see holiday lights from your vehicle in San Antonio