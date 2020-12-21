Man hospitalized, in critical condition after he was shot by neighbor on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was allegedly shot by his neighbor on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m., Sunday, at an apartment complex off of Harry Wurzbach Road.

Police said the neighbors had an ongoing dispute until this afternoon, when the situation escalated. The neighbor allegedly shot the man twice and then fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and officials are still searching for the suspect.

