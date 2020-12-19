Man hospitalized after he was shot while confronting car burglar, police say

A man is hospitalized after he was shot while confronting a car burglar on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot while confronting a car burglar on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4:56 a.m., Saturday, in the 18000 block of Chase Hill Boulevard.

Police said a man in his late 40s, early 50s, confronted the car burglar and was shot in the ribs. He was taken to University Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was in all black clothing and fled the scene on foot. He is still at large.

Further details on the incident are limited at this time but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle, Castle Hills police say