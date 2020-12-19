Man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle, Castle Hills police say

A man is facing a string of charges after he led Castle Hills police on a high-speed chase overnight, according to officials.

CASTLE HILLS – A man is facing a string of charges after he led police on a high-speed chase overnight in a stolen vehicle, according to the Castle Hills Police Department.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, on 410 and Broadway.

Police said the man was speeding in a stolen truck on Vance Jackson and almost hit several vehicles in the area.

That’s when officers followed him on eastbound 410 until he exited on Broadway, took the turnaround and crashed the vehicle, according to officials.

The man got out of the truck and fled on foot toward a storage facility nearby. He tried to jump a fence but not before he was tased and apprehended, police said.

The man had outstanding felony warrants and is now facing several charges, including driving a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen hand gun, intoxication, drugs and alcohol in the vehicle, and evading arrest.

