BCSO: Drugs, stolen vehicle seized, several arrested after illegal gambling operation shutdown on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are in custody after deputies shut down an illegal gambling operation on the West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies executed a search warrant for narcotics around 9 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of N Zarzamora Street, just blocks away from Little Flower School.

The search warrant was granted after a weeks-long investigation, Salazar added.

Several people were arrested and deputies uncovered meth, heroine, a small amount of cash, and a stolen BMW in the back of the gambling location, according to the BCSO.

The exact amount of arrests made hasn’t been released as of yet and it’s unclear how many people will be going to jail. Those that do go to jail may be charged with organized crime, Salazar said.

There were also almost 30 gambling machines found at the location, according to the BCSO.

The fire marshal is en route to the scene and deputies are still working to close the illegal gambling location.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

