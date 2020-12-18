Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deploys mobile unit following uptick in violent crimes on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is deploying its mobile substation following an uptick in violent crimes on the Northeast Side.

The most recent of these crimes was a double fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in the 7300 block of Rubens Drive. A 20-year-old man, identified as Robert Smith, and a 14-year-old, who has not been identified, were killed in the shooting.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a group of people met to conduct a marijuana transaction. However, during the drug deal, suspects approached the scene while armed with weapons.

The suspects allegedly tried to rob Smith and the 14-year-old. Both of the victims were shot while in their vehicle, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the BCSO.

Other people were inside the vehicle as well, but no one else was injured. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting as of yet.

Sheriff Salazar said other incidents have happened in the area recently, including a man in his 50s who was hit and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Winsford and Oldham Drive earlier this week.

Deputies tried to perform CPR on the man when they arrived around 9:30 p.m. Still, the man died from his injuries.

Details on the incident are limited, and the man has not yet been identified. No suspects have been arrested in this case either, according to the BCSO.

Residents in the area can expect to see more activity from the BCSO and other assisting agencies conducting mobile patrols.

Sheriff Salazar said Kirby police, Converse police, the Department of Public Safety and other agencies will assist the mobile efforts.

Anyone with more information on Thursday’s fatal shooting or other incidents in the area is urged to contact the BCSO at (210) 335-6000.

