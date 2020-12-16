Man killed in hit-and-run in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver that hit and killed a man in Northeast Bexar County late Tuesday night.

Deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of Winsford Street and Oldham Drive, not far from Montgomery Drive after receiving word of a person injured.

According to deputies, the unidentified man in his 50s was struck by a vehicle that did not stop. Deputies attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, BCSO said.

The BCSO said there was one witness, but they did not have much information.

Authorities say they do not have a vehicle description at this time.