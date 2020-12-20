San Antonio officer jumps guardrail to avoid being struck by vehicle during crash, officials say

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, on I-35 and Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was just moments away from being struck by a vehicle overnight.

Police said a black sedan and a black truck were traveling southbound on I-35 when they drove to the interchange at Highway 90. That’s where a police officer was assisting people who had a stalled vehicle on the right-hand shoulder.

The black truck moved over one lane to avoid the officer and the stalled vehicle. However, officials said the black sedan stayed in the right lane and slammed into the police officer’s car.

The police officer jumped over the guardrail to avoid getting hit, according to SAPD.

Officials said the black truck also side-swiped the sedan after the impact.

Two men that were inside of the sedan at the time of the crash are in serious condition and were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the sedan was evaluated at the hospital for DWI and charges are pending, according to police.

The driver and passenger in the truck were not injured. The officer and the people from the stalled vehicle were also uninjured.

Officials said I-35 was shut down for hours as the scene was processed.

