Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle while crossing street, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized and in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Saturday evening in the 9200 block of Wurzbach Road.

Police said the woman, between the age of 30 and 40, was crossing the road without using a crosswalk and walked into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle didn’t see the woman in the road and she was struck, officials said. The driver did stop to help the woman and is still on scene with investigators.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in serious condition and the incident is being deemed an accident by police.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

