Man, juvenile hospitalized after Northeast Side shooting, BCSO says

A man and a juvenile were hospitalized after a shooting on the Northeast Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a juvenile were hospitalized after a shooting on the Northeast Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the 8100 block of Whistler.

Officials said both the man and juvenile were shot and taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting, and details are limited as of yet.

BCSO says there are no known suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Argument between 2 men ends in shooting near downtown