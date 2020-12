SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men ended in gunfire Thursday afternoon east of downtown San Antonio.

When police responded to the 200 block of Nolan around 1 p.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an undetermined condition. Police said he wasn’t providing officers with much information.

The shooter is still at large.

Both men are believed to be homeless.

There was no word what the argument was about.

