Two suspects in northeast Bexar County murder beat, robbed a man on the city’s Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Another man had a dangerous confrontation with the two suspects accused of killing a woman minutes after rollerskating, San Antonio police say.

According to an arrest affidavit, the two suspects arrested for the murder of Giovanna Barerra, 24, are also accused of beating and robbing a man just days before Barerra’s death.

Investigators said at 10:15 p.m. last Monday, officers were called out to Terrel Road and found a man bleeding from his head and neck.

The affidavit says Daniel Calvillo and Keyana Jones confronted the man, pointed a gun at him and held a knife to his throat. The man gave up his belongings but was still beaten and left on the road.

Two days later, the same vehicle and duo headed down Tarrasa Street and confronted Barrera for her phone, officials said.

Barrera was shot and killed minutes after rollerskating in the area. She was supposed to graduate from cosmetology school in May.

