WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Sheriff Salazar provides update on slaying of 24-year-old rollerskating enthusiast

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is providing an update Friday on the slaying of a 24-year-old rollerskating enthusiast in Northeast Bexar County.

The press conference is slated for 9 a.m. The livestream will be placed in this article. Delays, however, are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to the BCSO, Giovanna Barrera, 24, was fatally shot in the 7600 block of Tarrasa Wednesday afternoon minutes after she finished roller-skating. She was shot one time in the upper torso area, deputies said.

The BCSO said that Barrera was either exiting or entering her vehicle when a man approached her at close range and fired his weapon. Barrera died from her injuries at the scene.

The sheriff’s office previously said a man and woman were involved in the shooting and were believed to be traveling in a black Chevy HHR, which resembles a PT Cruiser.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

