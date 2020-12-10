Couple, son carried weapons to SE Bexar County home where man was shot dead, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A couple and their 23-year-old son face murder charges in connection with the shooting death of another man while he was visiting a southeast Bexar County home.

Williams Blankenship, 59, his 46-year-old wife, Jennifer, and her son, Lane Wootan, 23, were taken into custody Wednesday night by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

A witness identified the three suspects in a photo lineup as the people involved in the death of Josh Fowler, 24, Tuesday night, an arrest warrant affidavit said.

Bexar County sheriff’s investigators said Fowler was visiting a home in the 6800 block of Loop 1604 East when he was shot.

The affidavit said a witness told them he saw Fowler run out of the home as a vehicle pulled up with the three suspects inside.

The affidavit said the Blankenships were armed with handguns and Wootan was carrying a rifle.

Williams Blankenship had his gun in a holster and was carrying two clubs in his hands, the affidavit said.

The witness told sheriff’s investigators that Fowler and Wootan began to fight in the backyard, and at one point, Williams Blankenship handed Wootan one of the clubs to use against Fowler.

The affidavit said the witness told investigators he heard a shot from what sounded like a handgun and one from a rifle ring out around the same time, and then saw Fowler fall to the ground, screaming.

As he ran to help Fowler, Jennifer Blankenship threatened that he would end up dead if he called the police, the witness said.

The three suspects ran away, the affidavit said.

Fowler was rushed to a hospital and died later.

Acting on information they received, members of the task force found the family at a motel in Guadalupe County on Wednesday night and arrested them.