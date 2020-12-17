BCSO investigating home invasion in Northeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a home invasion in Northeast Bexar County early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 8000 block of Chestnut Blue, not far from Seguin Road and Walzem Road.

According to deputies, the suspects forced their way into the home by kicking in the front door and then stole several items.

Police said the suspects did, however, drop some of the items on their way out. It is not known if they fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Authorities also did not give a description of the suspects. There were no reports of injuries.

At this time, it is unclear as to exactly why this particular home was targeted.