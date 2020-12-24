Long-term care facility prepares for COVID-19 vaccines

SAN ANTONIO – Residents and health care workers at long-term care facilities are awaiting their COVID-19 vaccines.

Adante Assisted Living and Memory Care is hoping its share of vaccines next week will provide an added layer of protection.

“I’ve had a few residents come to me and ask what the process is going to be. And we have limited information now, but they seem to be excited about it. They’re ready. Associates, kind of the same thing. Some are hesitant. Some are ready to go,” said Shelly Winsor, Executive Director of Adante Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Winsor said their parent company has been working closely with state agencies and CVS.

“Planning webinars and calls with the purpose of reviewing really specific information and processes so that we will be able to distribute the vaccine in an efficient manner,” Winsor said.

About 80 residents call the facility home and 80 employees are on staff.

Winsor said CVS will be administering the vaccines on their campus on specific dates.

“For the residents that aren’t able to get to the vaccine clinic space, the CVS team will actually accompany one of our associates to the residents apartment and administer it,” Winsor said.

Since the pandemic began, Winsor said there have been a total of seven cases of COVID 19 in their community, which includes residents and staff.

Winsor said they continue following CDC guidelines, prohibiting all nonessential workers, screening everyone that is deemed essential with a temperature check and questionnaire and monitoring everyone for symptoms of the virus.

Winsor said they are taking it day by day and they are ready for the vaccine.

“We’re just excited to see what effect the vaccine has on our residents lives and getting them able to see their family, families and friends again,” Winsor said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services selected CVS Health as one of the providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

CVS also has an agreement to eventually provide vaccines to the general public in its 10,000 locations throughout the country next year.