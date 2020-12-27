Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Northwest Side, officials say

A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m., Saturday, on Fredericksburg Road and Edison Drive.

Police said a 50-year-old man was walking across the street when a driver heading in his direction didn’t see him and struck him with his vehicle.

The incident was ruled as an accident and the man was taken to University Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The driver isn’t facing any charges, according to police.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

