Boy, 15, in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized and in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head at his home, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 7 p.m., Saturday, at a residence in the 6000 block of Jackies Farm.

Police said two 15-year-old boys, one of which lived at the home, were playing with a gun that they thought was unloaded at the time. Officials said they suspect the teen wanted to “show off” the firearm to impress his friend.

Moments later, police said the teen accidentally shot himself in the head with the firearm, not realizing there was a bullet in the gun’s chamber.

After hearing the gunshot go off, officials said the teen’s parents quickly notified police of the incident.

Once officials arrived at the scene, the 15-year-old was rushed to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical, life-threatening condition, according to police.

“It was not a suicide attempt, it was not intentional, it was not some type of homicide. It was truly an accident as best as we can tell, at this point,” officials said in a statement.

The gun, an AR-15 rifle, belonged to the teen’s parents, according to police, and is one of several they keep locked away at the residence.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

