Two men arrested in connection with shooting in far West Bexar County, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested Friday in connection with a shooting in far West Bexar County, the sheriff’s office said.

According to investigators, the shooting took place in the 11000 block of Estufa Canyon.

The sheriff’s office said one man showed up to a home in the area and began to cause a disturbance. Investigators say that man was shot in the shoulder by a man in the home and the bullet went through his body and hit a woman in the abdomen.

Both the man and woman were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who was shot and the man who shot him are have both been arrested, records show.

Odniel Ya Padilla Ramirez and Alphonso Nollie were arrested in connection with the shooting. Padilla Ramirez, 26, faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Nollie, 23, faces one felony count of burglary of habitation and intent to commit a felony.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the situation is “convoluted” and could have ended worse for both men.

“Well, what we do know at this point is that a 23-year-old man came to that residence and my understanding is that the residence of that at that house assumed that he was there for some sort of a custody exchange,” Salazar said.

No children were present at the time of the shooting, Salazar said.

“So, for the shooting of the one suspect and then the shooting of the other lady, the suspect that was shot is also, at this point going to be charged with burglary, with intent to commit an assault,” Salazar said. “And so it’s a convoluted case right now as we speak.”

