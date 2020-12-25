San Antonio police seek two suspects in deadly shooting on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a pair of suspects in connection with a deadly shooting on the Northeast Side that left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 13600 block of O’Connor Road.

A pair of men went inside an apartment and began arguing with a man inside, police said.

The man who was already inside the apartment pulled out a gun and told the pair to leave. One of the two men who entered then pulled his weapon and shot the man inside twice, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

Police say the two suspects ran off before officers arrived.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

KSAT will update this story when new information becomes available.