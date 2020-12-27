Parents of San Antonio teen shot, killed speak out against gun violence

San Antonio – The parents of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed a week before Christmas are speaking out against gun violence.

Bobby Lee Carter Junior, their son, was killed alongside Robert Smith, 20, on the Northeast Side.

Bobby Lee Carter Senior and Victoria Carter, his parents, said their son was a happy boy.

“He loved football,” Victoria Carter said. “He didn’t like school but he wanted to do it for football and for me. He was a fun kid and always wanted to make people laugh all the time. He didn’t want to see people sad. He had a good heart and soul.”

They said Bobby Lee Carter Junior suffered from ADHD, but was finding his own ways of dealing with it.

“He was an outstanding kid,” Bobby Carter Senior said. “He came here to Texas, and really dug deep because he wanted to be on that football field, and he did everything he could do to get out there and he did it.”

His parents said they had no idea their son would ever lose his life to gun violence.

Bexar County Deputies said Bobby Lee Carter Junior was trying to sell marijuana to Smith when two men approached their car, robbed them and shot them.

“Like why? Why would that happen? He was just a kid and didn’t hurt or threaten anybody,” Bobby Lee Carter Senior said. “That was just really evil. They got what they wanted. Why take his life. Why hurt him?”

They said they are devastated, but will continue to stay strong in honor of their son.

“It is about trusting in God,” Bobby Lee Carter Senior said. “Following his guidelines to help us. Knowing that he is not going to be with us no longer but in another world. He is always here. My wisdom to others is, don’t be reckless with these guns... they are nothing to be playing with.”

This shooting has led Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar to set up a mobile substation for more patrolling in the area. It is a move Victoria Carter said is long overdue.

Jaylen Dears, 17, was arrested for capital murder on Christmas Eve.

Deputies are still seeking another suspect, James Alexander Miller, 18, in connection with the case.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 210-224-STOP.

