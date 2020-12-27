Woman hospitalized after falling asleep while driving, crashing into fire station, BCSO says

A woman is recovering in the hospital after Bexar County deputies said she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a fire station overnight.

BEXAR COUNTY – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Bexar County deputies said she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a fire station overnight.

The incident happened around 12:25 a.m., Sunday, at 25000 Pleasanton Road at the Ata-Bexar County Line Fire Department.

Officials said the woman, 70, fell asleep and drove through a stop sign. Her vehicle went through the intersection of Big Leaf and Pleasanton Road and then drove into the Ata-Bexar County Line Fire Department.

No firefighters were in the building at the time of the incident, as they had just closed for the evening and sent staff home, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was treated at the scene, but was later taken to an area hospital by a family member for further treatment.

The incident was ruled as an accident and alcohol was not a factor.

RELATED: Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Northwest Side, officials say