SAPD seeks person of interest in child indecency case

SAPD consider this man a person of interest in connection with an indecency with a child case at John James Park.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man who they consider a person of interest in a child sex crime case.

According to a news release, an indecency with a child - exposure incident was reported at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 23 at John James Park on the Holbrook Trail.

Detectives with SAPD’s Special Victims Unit want to question the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact SVU detectives at 210-207-2313.