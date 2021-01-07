‘All of us have been wounded’: San Antonio archbishop says of US Capitol violence

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said that the violent acts at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday “were clear expressions of how much we are wounded as a nation.”

“All of us have been wounded,” the archbishop said during a prayer service Thursday. “We all feel it.”

While he didn’t make direct references to what led to the violence, Garcia-Siller mentioned a “very difficult” presidential elections process.

The archbishop said people need to pray and reach out for divine intervention to help the nation heal. He also said that people need to be involved to help come up with solutions to social problems.

“The healing that we need will not just happen like this. We need to stop. America, think. America, listen. America, have a heart again,” he said. “Conversion is needed.

“We need help. And though we don’t want to hear it, let us own it. We need help.”

Video: Courtesy of Catholic TV San Antonio

Related Story:

‘I am saddened by the shocking events’: San Antonio archbishop calls for peace following violence at US Capitol