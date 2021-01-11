Registration full for West Side COVID-19 vaccine site, councilwoman says

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Registration for another coronavirus vaccine distribution site in San Antonio is full for this week.

According to a social media post from Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center are completely filled, as of Sunday evening.

This comes just a day after the Alamodome’s mass, no-cost vaccine distribution site filled its registration on Saturday in a matter of minutes.

However, there are still some spots left at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center, on the South Side.

The phone line for the South Side vaccine site is still open and will be answered from 8 a.m - 8 p.m., according to Viagran.

Both of the vaccine sites on the West Side and the South Side were announced Saturday morning. Registration is required at both sites and walk-ins are not accepted.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccines include healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, known as Phase 1A, and Phase 1B, which includes residents over 65-years-old or residents 16 and older with a chronic medical condition.

These chronic medical conditions include: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.

