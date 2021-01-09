Two COVID-19 vaccination sites coming to San Antonio’s South Side, West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two more COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming to the city of San Antonio.

San Antonio Councilwomen Rebecca Viagran, Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia and Ana Sandoval announced two more COVID-19 vaccination sites Saturday morning in a press briefing. One site is located on the South Side and the other is on the West Side.

The South Side vaccine site will be located at WellMed Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center and will officially launch Monday, Jan. 11. Registration for the vaccines is open and can be done by calling 833-968-1745.

The West Side vaccine site, at the Alicia Treviño López Senior Community Center, will also be vaccinating eligible residents and will launch Monday as well. You can schedule your appointment by phone at 833-968-1745. Hours of operation for the site is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but is subject to change, according to city officials.

City councilwomen said the vaccine site on the South Side will distribute 1,000 doses of Moderna each day. Walk-ins will not be accepted at either site.

The South Side has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus, and councilwomen said this vaccine distribution site should help alleviate that.

“Our Southside communities have experienced devastating losses during this pandemic and health disparities play a contributing factor in our high COVID-19 positivity and death rate. We need to ensure that our Southside residents have access to COVID-19 vaccines if we are going to get through this pandemic,” said District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia, in a statement.

Those who receive the Moderna vaccine must be 18-years-old or older, and must meet the other health requirements, listed below.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccines include healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, known as Phase 1A, and Phase 1B, which includes residents over 65-years-old or residents 16 and older with a chronic medical condition.

These chronic medical conditions include: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.

