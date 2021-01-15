Watch: Mental health panel discussion at 7 p.m., hosted by Center for Healthcare Services

SAN ANTONIO – The Center for Healthcare Services and the San Antonio Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will host a discussion on mental health featuring a panel of experts who will answer common questions surrounding the illness.

You can view the discussion in the video player above starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The discussion will feature the following speakers:

Rene Olvera, MD MPH

Bridgett Bailey, MD

Juanita Rodriguez-Cordero, MA, LPC

Dora Snedeker, RN QMHP

The local group hosting the discussion, the Center for Healthcare Services, was founded in 1966.

According to their website, the organization works to improve “the lives of people living with mental health disorders, substance use challenges and intellectual and developmental disabilities in and across Bexar County. Founded on the hopes of those we serve, The Center believes in creating environments that inspire and promote respect for one another, and empowering people to live independent, productive lives.”

Next week, the San Antonio Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will host a virtual parade to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Generally known as one of the largest MLK marches in the country, it went virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

