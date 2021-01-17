Downtown Houston club evacuated for overcrowding, fire marshal says

HOUSTON, Texas – A downtown Houston club was evacuated overnight by authorities for overcrowding and violating public health guidelines, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station KPRC.

Officers were dispatched to the club around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, in the 1700 block of Main Street in downtown Houston for a report of a large gathering.

When police arrived, there was an estimated 200 people waiting in line outside of the club. Officials said the venue had already exceeded capacity inside, according to KPRC.

The club was hosting the event, “All Black Birthday Weekend,” and appearances from Mr. Rugs, Meek Mill, Larry Morrow, Trey Songz, and Kenny Burns were expected, according to a poster on the club’s website.

According to KPRC, some of the event attendees traveled from San Antonio and New Orleans.

The Houston Fire Marshal’s Office and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission were also called to the scene to assist in the evacuation.

“What we found was, in essence, several fire code violations that became a life safety concern for us,” said Fire Chief Samuel Pena in an interview with KPRC. “There was a large crowd inside, overcrowding, there were blocked exits, there were exits and means of entrance that could not be controlled.”

Club attendees were evacuated and although officials gave the club the option to “reload” the venue with the appropriate capacity, it opted to cancel the event, KPRC reports.

The investigation is still ongoing by the TABC.

RELATED: All citations issued in December for violations of San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency Declaration