All citations issued in December for violations of San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency Declaration

SAN ANTONIO – Three citations have been issued so far in December for violations of San Antonio’s emergency declaration.

The San Antonio Development Services Department (DSD), Center City Development and Operations Department, San Antonio Police Department, and Metro Health are all charged with enforcing the order which requires businesses to post a list of COVID-19 symptoms near the entrance, requires all people 10 years and older to wear a face covering, prohibits large outside gatherings in excess of 10 people (with some exceptions) in line with social distancing guidelines, and allows restaurants to operate up to 75% capacity.

For the full list of requirements laid out in the tenth addendum to the 8th declaration of public health emergency regarding COVID-19, scroll to the bottom of the article.

To report a violation, call 210-207-7273.

Here is the current list of citations from December, provided by the city, and the description of the violation included with the data:

December 1

Kaotic Barber Shop - A proactive inspection was conducted at Kaotic Barber Shop located at 1414 Cupples Road. DSD officials saw that the required signage was not posted at the shop and employees were seen not wearing face masks. A citation was issued for no posted signage and for mask use violations.

Valle’s Flowers - A proactive inspection was conducted at Valle’s Flowers located at 1315 Cupples Road. DSD officials noticed that required signage was not posted at the entrance. A citation was issued for not posting required signage at the entrance.

Total Wine - A proactive inspection was conducted at Total Wine located at 125 NW Loop 410. DSD officials observed that no health and safety signage was posted as required by the city’s declaration. Officials met with the manager, posted a placard and issued a citation for not posting the required health and safety signage.

Read the full text of the latest public health emergency declaration below: