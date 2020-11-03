All citations issued in November for violations of San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency Declaration

SAN ANTONIO – One citation has been issued so far in November for violations of San Antonio’s emergency declaration.

The city’s emergency health declaration requires businesses to post a list of COVID-19 symptoms near the entrance, requires all people 10 years and older to wear a face covering, prohibits large outside gatherings in excess of 10 people (with some exceptions) in line with social distancing guidelines, and allows restaurants to operate up to 75% capacity.

The San Antonio Development Services Department (DSD), Center City Development and Operations Department, San Antonio Police Department, and Metro Health are all charged with enforcing the order. The information below regarding citations has been provided by the city.

For the full list of requirements laid out in the tenth addendum to the 8th declaration of public health emergency regarding COVID-19, scroll to the bottom of the article.

To report a violation, call 210-207-7273.

Here is the current list of citations from November and the description of the violation included with the data:

November 3

Stanley’s Ice House - A call was received about Stanley’s Ice House, located at 2403 E. Commerce Street, for management not enforcing the city’s mask requirements. Officials saw that health and safety signage was posted but that staff members were not enforcing or following the mask requirements. One employee was seen with his mask hanging from his ear. A red placard was posted and a case will be filed. A citation was also issued.

Read the full text of the latest public health emergency declaration below: