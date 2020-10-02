All citations issued in October for violations of San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency Declaration

SAN ANTONIO – There has been one citation issued so far in October for violations of San Antonio’s emergency declaration for a restaurant on Fredericksburg Road.

The city’s emergency health declaration requires businesses to post a list of COVID-19 symptoms near the entrance, requires all people 10 years and older to wear a face covering, prohibits large outside gatherings in excess of 10 people (with some exceptions) in line with social distancing guidelines, and allows restaurants to operate up to 75% capacity.

The San Antonio Development Services Department, Center City Development and Operations Department, San Antonio Police Department, and Metro Health are all charged with enforcing the order. The information below regarding citations has been provided by the city.

For the full list of requirements laid out in the seventh addendum to the 8th declaration of public health emergency regarding COVID-19, scroll to the bottom of the article.

To report a violation, call 210-207-7273.

Here is the current list of citations from October and the description of the violation included with the data:

October 1

Damasco Mediterranean Buffett - A call was received about Damasco Mediterranean Buffet, located at 4841 Fredericksburg Road, for unsanitary food and for serving from a buffet. The establishment is allowing customers to self-serve from the buffet which is not in compliance with the emergency declaration. Metropolitan Health District officials issued a red placard citation.

Read the full text of the latest public health emergency declaration below: