All citations issued in August for violations of San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency Declaration

SAN ANTONIO – As of Aug. 25, there have been 59 citations issued and 1,900 calls for violations of San Antonio’s emergency declaration in the month of August, according to city data.

The San Antonio Development Services Department, Center City Development and Operations Department, San Antonio Police Department and Metro Health are all charged with enforcing the order 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The city’s emergency health declaration requires businesses to post a list of COVID-19 symptoms near the entrance, requires all people 10 years and older to wear a face covering, prohibits large gatherings in excess of 10 people (with some exceptions) in line with social distancing guidelines, and allows restaurants to operate only up to 50% capacity.

For the full list of requirements laid out in the seventh addendum to the 8th declaration of public health emergency regarding COVID-19, scroll to the bottom of the article.

Here is the current list of citations from August and the description of the violation included with the data:

August 22

Taqueria La Tapatia - A call was received for Taqueria La Tapatia, located at 538 Fair Ave, for patrons not social distancing. Customers were observed eating in booths seated back-to-back without proper social distancing. The manager said after current customers left the booths would be marked off to seat customers in every other booth. The restaurant had the proper signage and all employees were observed wearing masks. Citation issued.

Charleston Apartment Homes - A call was received for individuals at the leasing office at Charleston Apartment Homes, located at 14555 Blanco Rd, not wearing masks or having required signage. The manager said her company does not permit the signage to be posted. Citation issued for lack of required signage.

Brown Coffee Company - A call was received for individuals not wearing masks at Brown Coffee Company. An employee was observed not wearing a mask. Citation issued.

Pick’s Bar - A proactive inspection at Pick’s Bar, located at 4553 N Loop 1604 W found individuals not practicing social distancing. The required signage was posted and everyone was wearing masks. A citation was issued for social distancing issues.

Hills & Dales Ice House - Proactive inspection at Hills and Dales Ice House, located at 15403 White Fawn. The location is operating right at 50% capacity and the required signage was posted. However, location did not have proper social distancing and was allowing customers to order drinks at the bar. Citation issued.

The Sandbox - Proactive inspection at The Sandbox, located at 7280 UTSA Blvd. Spoke with the manager. Observed location operating under 50% capacity, however, did not have proper social distancing. Citation issued.

August 21

Chicken N Pickle - Proactive inspection at Chicken N Pickle, located at 5215 UTSA Blvd. Observed kitchen staff and guests not wearing masks. Tables too close together and people not social distancing. Location did not have proper signage posted and customers were allowed to walk up to bars to order. Four citations issued for the violations.

Precious Angels Early Learning - Call received for Precious Angels Early Learning, located at 13134 Independence for people not wearing masks. Two employees and two others were observed congregating in a small area without face masks and standing closer than six-feet apart. Violations were explained to the interim director. Two citations issued.

Lucy Cooper’s Ice House - Proactive inspection at Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House, located at 16080 San Pedro Ave. Upon inspection, observed inadequate distancing between tables and found customers at the pool table not wearing masks. Two citations issued to the location for not wearing masks and not following social distancing requirements.

Texas Roadhouse - Call received for Texas Roadhouse, located at 2893 Cinema Ridge, for no social distancing. Health and safety signage posted. Met with the manager. Observed on COO that occupant load at 50% is 150 customers but there were 181 customers counted and customers seated at tables that are not socially distanced and not wearing masks. Three citations issued for not wearing masks, not practicing social distancing, and over-occupancy.

August 20

El Canelo Mexican Restaurant - Call received for El Canelo Mexican Restaurant, located at 1003 Culebra, for not practicing social distancing and not wearing masks. Health and safety signage posted. Met with the manager. Employees wearing masks, however, customers are not social distancing. Tables are not spaced to ensure social distancing and customers sitting too close together. Posted red placard and citation issued.

Tucker’s Kozy Korner - Proactive inspection at Tucker’s Kozy Korner, located at 1338 E Houston St. Upon inspection, observed location was in compliance with social distancing, mask requirements, and occupancy restrictions, but failed to post the required signage. A citation was issued.

Luther’s Cafe - Proactive inspection at Luther’s Café, located at 1503 N Main. Observed required signage properly posted and all employees and customers were wearing masks. Tables were less than 6 ft apart, therefore not following social distancing guidelines. Citation issued.

The Hangar - Proactive inspection at The Hanger, located at 8203 Broadway St. Location had proper signage and all employees and guests were wearing masks when not actively eating or drinking. However, tables were less than 6 feet apart, so not following proper social distancing guidelines. A red placard was handed in-person to the manager.

August 19

H-E-B - Proactive inspection at a local H-E-B, located at 108 N Rosillo St. Upon inspection, observed an employee was not wearing a mask while interacting with other employees without masks and within 6 ft distance. Citation issued to business.

August 17

The Well - Issued four citations to The Well, located at 5539 UTSA Blvd, and posted to the property for offenses observed on Sunday, August 16th. The owner admitted that the videos observed were true and happened on this day. Staff did not prevent customers from gathering too close and not social distancing. Also, allowed customers without masks. Two citations were issued to the owner and two citations were filed against the promoter, for a total of four citations for violations.

August 14

Discount Tire - Proactive inspection at Discount Tire, located at 14822 Blanco Road. Observed no health and safety policy posted on front doors or inside the lobby area. Spoke with the manager. Employees in the bay area were not wearing masks and less than six feet apart. One employee had the mask sitting on his chin after receiving a warning. Issued 2 citations - one to the business and one to the employee.

August 13

Asian Star Buffet - 311 received a complaint about Asian Star Buffet, located at 9919 Colonial Square, allowing customers to serve themselves. The establishment was allowing customers to serve themselves and not following protocols. The location had been previously warned to not allow self-service at the buffet. Citation issued.

Flores Tire & Muffler Shop - Proactive inspection at Flores Tire and Muffler Shop, located at 586 Enrique M Barrera. Upon inspection, observed five employees were not wearing masks while interacting with one another and customers. Spoke with the manager. Total of 2 citations issued for not wearing masks, one to the business for employees not wearing masks and one to the owner for not wearing masks after warning.

Individuals - During a proactive patrol, an officer observed five persons skating in the park area at Old Pearsall Park, located at 5102 Old Pearsall Road, that was clearly marked as closed with signage and fencing. Citations issued to each of the five individuals for violation of emergency declaration.

Individuals - During a proactive patrol, an officer observed six persons skating in the park area at Martinez Park, located at 249 Merida, which has been closed by emergency order for many months. Park Police has issued numerous warnings that the area remains closed. Citations were issued to each of the six individuals for violation of the emergency declaration.

August 10

Individual - Proactive patrol near the pool at San Pedro Park, located at 1315 San Pedro. Observed individual swimming in the closed pool. Officer made contact with the individual and advised that the pool is closed at this time due to COVID-19. Citation issued.

Individual - Proactive patrol near pool at San Pedro Park, located at 1315 San Pedro. Observed individual swimming in the closed pool. Officer made contact with individual swimming in the pool who stated he was homeless and rinsing off his clothes. Advised such services can be received at Haven for Hope and pool is closed at this time due to COVID-19. Citation issued.

August 8

CD Front Tire Shop - Proactive inspection at CD Front Tire Shop, located at 5104 W Military Drive. Upon inspection, observed two employees interacting with each other without masks and five customers also without masks. Spoke with the manager. Citation issued to business.

August 7

Rent-a-Tire - Proactive inspection at Rent-A-Tire, located at 827 SE Military Drive. At the time of the inspection, observed several employees not wearing masks even though few were able to practice social distancing. Spoke with the manager who also was not wearing a mask. Citation issued.

Satex Plumbing - Call received for employee suspected of testing positive at Satex Plumbing Inc., located at 313 N Park Road. Upon inspection, observed no health and safety policy posted on front doors or inside the lobby area. Spoke with an employee who did not wear a facemask. Other employees were not wearing masks. Two citations issued for employees not wearing masks and for not having health and safety policy posted.

August 6

Camila’s Mexican Restaurant - Call received for staff at Camila’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 15311 Lookout Road, not wearing masks. At the time of inspection kitchen staff were not wearing masks. Citation issued. Establishment now in compliance.

August 4

Undefeated Barber & Beauty Shop - Call received for employees at Undefeated Barber and Beauty Shop, located at 12726 Nacogdoches Road, not wearing masks. Found employees cutting hair with no masks on. Spoke with the owner and explained the Declaration. Citation issued to the business.

August 2

Individuals - Officer observed 7 persons skating in the park area at Old Pearsall Park, located at 5102 Old Pearsall Rd, that was clearly marked as closed with fencing. Citations issued to each of the 7 individuals for violation of emergency declaration.

August 1