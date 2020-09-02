All citations issued in September for violations of San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency Declaration

SAN ANTONIO – After 90 citations were issued in August for violations of San Antonio’s emergency declaration, KSAT is following the violations for September.

The city’s emergency health declaration requires businesses to post a list of COVID-19 symptoms near the entrance, requires all people 10 years and older to wear a face covering, prohibits large gatherings in excess of 10 people (with some exceptions) in line with social distancing guidelines, and allows restaurants to operate only up to 50% capacity.

The San Antonio Development Services Department, Center City Development and Operations Department, San Antonio Police Department and Metro Health are all charged with enforcing the order. The information below regarding citations has been provided by the city.

For the full list of requirements laid out in the seventh addendum to the 8th declaration of public health emergency regarding COVID-19, scroll to the bottom of the article.

To report a violation, call 210-207-7273.

Here is the current list of citations from September and the description of the violation included with the data:

September 1

Mega Food Mart - A call was received for Mega Food Mart employees not wearing masks. Health and safety signage was posted at the store located at 9385 Marbach, but it was observed that an employee was assisting a customer without a mask and was not practicing social distancing. A red placard was posted and a citation was issued.

Read the full text of the latest public health emergency declaration below: