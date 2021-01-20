Amazon offers to help Biden-Harris administration in mass vaccination effort

An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon said Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, that it bought 11 jets from Delta and WestJet airlines to boost its growing delivery network and get orders to shoppers faster. The company said its the first time it purchased planes for its delivery network. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SEATTLE – Amazon, the shipping and technology company based in Seattle, says it is ready to assist in President Joe Biden’s effort to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.

Dave Clark, the company’s senior vice president of worldwide operations and customer service, wrote a letter to Biden where he congratulated him on his inauguration and offered the company’s support.

“Congratulations to you and Vice President Harris on your inauguration,” Clark wrote in a letter to the Biden-Harris administration. “As you begin your work leading the county out of the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration.”

According to Clark, the company and its 800,000 employees stand ready to help in the mass vaccination effort. He asked that the Amazon essential workers be vaccinated at the “earliest appropriate time.”

“The essential employees working at Amazon fulfillment centers, AWS data centers and Whole Foods Market stores across the country who cannot work from home should receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest appropriate time,” Clark wrote. “We will assist in that effort.”

Clark said the company already has an agreement with a licensed third-party vaccine health care provider to administer doses when they become available.

“Additionally, we are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration’s vaccination efforts,” Clark wrote. “Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort.”

