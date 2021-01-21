Woman arrested after child found wandering inside San Antonio Walmart with head injury, bruising, records show

Evette Willoughby, 32, was charged with injury to a child, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after San Antonio police say her daughter was found wandering a Walmart with an injury to her forehead.

Evette Willoughby, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with injury to a child, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Police said the girl in her early teens was found by employees at the store on Dec. 27 who asked where her parents were.

The girl “reported she did not want to go home” and showed them a fresh cut to her forehead, and bruising and scarring on her body, police said. The girl said Willoughby had hit her with a pipe and extension cords, an arrest affidavit states.

She was transported to a hospital, where medical staff it appeared she had a broken elbow, the affidavit states. She told authorities that her younger brother was also abused.

“She told the officer that she ran away from home because her body could not take the pain any longer,” the affidavit states.

As the girl was at the hospital, Willoughby went to a police station to report her missing, records state.

An officer told Willoughby that the girl was at the hospital, and Willoughby said she would drive to go see her. Police said Willoughby never showed up at the hospital.

Officers went to Willoughby’s house, but she did not answer the door, the affidavit states.

Details surrounding her arrest are unclear at this time. Booking records show that her bond was set at $50,000.

